Venezuelans Are Turning Out to Vote Abroad

On Sunday, over 20 million Venezuelans are going to the polls to elect their next president from among ten candidates: President Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez, Javier Bertucci, Benjamin Rausseo, Daniel Ceballos, Claudio Fermin, Antonio Ecarri, Luis Martinez, Jose Brito, and Enrique Marquez.

SPAIN: The 46 polling stations set up by Venezuelan authorities opened normally in five Spanish cities, where 24,770 voters are expected to participate in the presidential elections.

At the Fernando de los Rios Cultural Center, several dozen citizens gathered hours before the voting site opened its doors to avoid lines under the scorching sun hitting Madrid. However, there were no lines at this cultural center, where voters entered orderly and cast their votes without any problems.

“I came with my whole family, although only I can vote,” said Jose, a Venezuelan citizen who has Spanish nationality and was able to register for the elections without any issues.

PORTUGAL: In this European country, the polling stations for the Venezuelan presidential election opened at 6:00 a.m. as expected and will close at 6:00 p.m.

Five hours after the start of the voting, Venezuelans were lining up at the door of the consulate in Lisbon, where about 520 people are expected to cast their votes.

During the course of the day, about 1,100 citizens are also expected to vote at the Consulate of Funchal in Madeira.