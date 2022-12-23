Venezuelans demand that diplomat Alex Saab be freed

Venezuelans Demand the Release of Diplomat Alex Saab

Thousands of Venezuelans gathered in Caracas to demand the release of Bolivarian diplomat Alex Saab, who has been unjustly imprisoned in the United States for more than a year.

The rally took place near the National Assembly, where the Venezuelan lawmakers were debating the “Agreement in Defense of Respect for Alex Saab’s Status as a Diplomat, Kidnapped in the United States in Clear Violation of International Laws and Treaties.”

Social organizations harshly questioned the United States for abrogating the right to unilaterally determine whether a diplomat from a foreign nation can enjoy immunity or not.

They also denounced the political nature of the trial against Saab in U.S. courts and asked Washington to respect international treaties and practices related to diplomatic immunity.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Social Investment, Priority in Venezuelan Budget for Next Year

On Wednesday, the Executive Vice President of the Republic Delcy Rodríguez presented the plan before the National Assembly and said that 77.1 percent of it will be allocated to social investment to finance social programs aimed at serving the most vulnerable populations.

Rodríguez said that in 2023, the budget must serve to revitalize the economy. In this sense, the Vice-President said the Government aims to promote national production and guarantee markets for the production of the Communal Councils, entrepreneurs and other agents through public procurement policies.

Most of the funds will be used to recover capacities in the attention to the population, to strengthen food production, procurement and distribution, to strengthen the Housing Great Mission, the public education system, the health system and social security, said Rodriguez.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Head of State delivered Milestone 4.300.000 of the GMVV

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, delivered this Monday the milestone of 4.300.000 homes through the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV).

The delivery ceremony was held in the state of Lara, from where the president expressed, “We did it! 4 million 300 thousand homes. We are going the way of Chávez, building well-being for the Venezuelan people”. he said he.

This urbanization has a Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI), a pharmacy, a Simoncito “Fruto Vivas” Bolivarian Initial Education Center, a sports field, a peace quadrant to guarantee the security of the sector and a land transport route, which will allow the access of its inhabitants.

The goal set for the construction of this year 2022, is located at 500 thousand homes.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Colombia-Venezuela Border Will Fully Reopen as of January

Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro announced that the Government is preparing the opening of the land border with Colombia as of January 1, 2023: “We will fully open Venezuela’s western border with Colombia for the passage of vehicles,” he said, adding that the decision is a “new year’s gift” for border residents.

Previously, the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti announced that the Tienditas international bridge would gradually open to vehicular traffic as of Dec. 15.

On Sept. 26, the opening of the transit of cargo trucks occurred through the Simon Bolivar Bridge. This process, however, has not yet advanced far.

Currently, the crossing from one country to another is still done exclusively on foot, despite the fact that Venezuela and Colombia have several common bridges and roads.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Russia Sign 11 Strategic Agreements

Venezuelan Economy and Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak signed 11 cooperation agreements during the 16th Meeting of the High Level Intergovernmental Commission held in Caracas.

Besides noting that the agreements cover areas related to transportation, the pharmaceutical industry, energy, and agriculture, El Aissami expressed that the bilateral cooperation has consolidated an exemplary and promising relationship between both countries.

Within the framework of the 20th anniversary of this Meeting, the Bolivarian minister announced that Venezuela proposes to draw up strategic lines that define a cooperation agenda for the next 10 years.

El Aissami also highlighted that his country and Russia have a leading role in international energy institutions and converge in positions in the global oil market.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Cuba and Venezuela Evaluate New Areas of Cooperation

“The alliance between Cuba and Venezuela is subscribed in various fields such as health, sports, education, communication, food, and sciences, among other areas. In this meeting, the search for new common interests and cooperation was sought,” detailed a message from the official account of the Venezuelan vice presidency.

The relationship between Caracas and Havana has a 22-year history of cooperation.

At the end of November, authorities from both governments reviewed the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement, which includes 22 bilateral agreements signed in the areas of health, education, economic and cultural development, among others.

Source: Telesurenglish.net