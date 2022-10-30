Venezuela’s Agricultural Production Increases by 11 Million Tons

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro made a balance of the achievements in his administration’s “Global Productive Plan.”

“Our country’s food output advances thanks to the ‘Food Houses’ and programs such as ‘Food Mission’ and ‘AgroVenezuela Mission’,” he said.

“2023 promises to be a year of more well-being and growth! Venezuela is beginning to consolidate its self-sufficiency goal.”

Maduro also mentioned that the increases in productivity allow his country to foresee the possibility of generating agricultural exports. “To produce is to win and we are winning!,” Maduro stressed.

Agriculture Minister Wilmar Castro reported that there are 11,145,000 tons of food, of which 7,800,000 correspond to the agricultural sector and 3,342,000 to the livestock sector.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Maduro: Housing Mission will respond for what was lost due to the rains

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, assured that the Great Venezuela Housing Mission (GMVV), will respond to the fallen houses affected by the recent rains.

During the delivery of the house 4 million 200 assured that the delivery of housing will be maintained at the national level, heading for 5 million houses.

«This project was born as a social program to guarantee the homes of the people, it was born from a natural disaster to respond to the people in 2010. Today it is also willing to replace the homes of everything that has been lost due to the rains. Now it has also hit the state of Miranda and La Guaira hard and we must continue advancing », he said.

He stressed that the GMVV must reinvent itself and plan for the tragedies caused by climate change.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuela condemns blockade in Dialogue of Foreign Ministers of CELAC

Venezuela raised its voice and once again condemned the consequences of the unilateral coercive measures against the countries of the region during its participation this Wednesday in the Foreign Ministers Dialogue, about the 39th session of the CELAC, which takes place in Argentina.

The information was released by the Foreign Minister of the Republic, Carlos Faria, who, through his Twitter account, explained that “on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, we condemn the terrible consequences generated by unilateral coercive measures against of our countries.”

Meanwhile, CELAC’s Twitter social network account indicates that during the presentation of the Venezuelan Foreign Minister the commitment to a Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace was reaffirmed, “based on respect for the principles and norms of international law”.

Source: ultimasnoticias.com.ve

The Government Addresses Rain Damages

The sectorial vice-president for Citizen Security and Peace of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, informed that they are continuing to monitor and maintain deployment to attend to the affectations caused by the passing of a trough system that is causing rains in the country.

On the other hand, the governor of that state, Héctor Rodríguez, said that as a consequence of the rains, the municipalities of Zamora and Sucre are affected. According to forecasts, the governor of Miranda stated that the rains are expected to continue and urged the population to take precautions.

The previous day, Ceballos informed on the activation of the Risk Management System attending to the population given the displacement of tropical wave number 47, which, in the morning hours of this day, would have moved over the states of Delta Amacuro, Sucre and Bolivar, “moving slowly towards the west over the northern coastal area”.

Source: Telesurenglish.net