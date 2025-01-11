Venezuela’s Armed Forces Reject EU, US & UK Fresh Sanctions

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) of Venezuela issued a statement on Saturday in rejection of new sanctions imposed on government officials “by the infamous Imperial Brotherhood,” of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), United States Treasury Department, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

The military institution says this measures It is taken outside of all norms of international law, it has been consummated just the day of the swearing in of president Nicolás Maduro Moros, re-elected for the period 2025-2031, after “taking an oath and legitimate possession of his new mandate.”

“In the face of the powerful democratic demonstration and exercise of sovereignty by the glorious Venezuelan people, its enemies are fiercely attacking it, trying as usual to obscure the relevance of this transcendent act of presidential investiture,” the FANB says.

The highlighted that those meddling sanctions seeks to discredit the leadership in the military organization, which has remained unscathed for more than two decades of diffuse war against Venezuela; but these crude maneuvers.

In the other hand the FANB notes that far from intimidating men and women in uniform, sanctions strengthen their convictions of dignity, honor and self-determination, fueling in them the unwavering struggle for freedom, sovereignty and independence of their homeland.

They also point out that this new onslaught of cries in the darkness of the “imperial puppets,” is part of the neo-fascist and coup plotting plans that have been implemented by the extreme right wing of Venezuela to disrupt the peace and stability of the country, by means of extortive and irrational sanctions, we seek to submit and bend ourselves to foreign interests.

The military entity reiterates once again that, in the face of new coercive measures, and faithful to its popular character, anticolonialist, anti-oligarchical and anti-imperialist, and in perfect fusion popular military police, They confirm the determination to obey the popular mandate expressed on 28 July 2024.

They also underlined their unfailing support for the Bolivarian Revolution. “The most sincere solidarity goes to all public servants, and especially to those who are today victims of imperial arrogance No sanction will violate the dignity of the sons and daughters of the United Liberation Army!”