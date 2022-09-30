Venezuela’s Culture Minister calls for UNESCO’s protection of cultural rights

On Thursday, Venezuelan Culture Minister Ernesto Villegas called on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to adopt measures to protect the cultural rights of peoples from the harmful impact of sanctions imposed by other countries.

UNESCO should offer a “mechanism to protect the cultural rights of peoples, their heritage and cultural diversity, from unilateral coercive measures,” Villegas said at the 2022 World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (MONDIACULT).

“Sanctions can severely impact communities, not only in Latin America but worldwide… those who have calculated the numbers say that half of humanity is being subjected to sanctions,” he added.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro Calls to Expand Venezuelan Export Capacity

On Wednesday, Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro called to strengthen the country’s export vocation towards Colombia and other Latin American nations.

“We have just opened the border with Colombia for trade… We will have good surprises in the weeks to come and the time will come when we have the border totally open,” he said at the installation of the 2022-2023 School Fair Expo.

“We are going towards the total opening of the border step by step… that is the agreement that we have reached with Colombian President Gustavo Petro,” Maduro added.

On Monday, Venezuela and Colombia reopened their land border to strengthen their relations of brotherhood and bilateral cooperation. In the workshops with Colombian officials, the Bolivarian government has disclosed the range of products and services that its country can place in international markets.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela to Help Cuba in Managing Damage Caused by Ian

After the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Rio, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his solidarity with the Cuban people and announced the immediate delivery of aid to the Caribbean island.

“Cuba and Venezuela are a single Homeland, a single people,” Maduro stressed, adding that his country will always be next to the Caribbean island to support its population and rulers.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the category 3 hurricane Ian crossed Pinar del Rio carrying sustained winds of more than 200 kilometers per hour and causing heavy rains and floods.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan Government Rejects Biased, Unfounded Report on Human Rights

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry categorically rejected the statements made by the International Fact Finding Mission (IFFM), which presented a report on alleged irregularities to the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR).

Using alleged “data” from local informants, the IFFM President Marta Valiñas attributes human rights violations to the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). Venezuela, however, denounced that the analysis and conclusions emanating from those informants constitute “slander.”

“We categorically reject the alleged report in substance and form,” the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Hector Constant, said, assuring that the IFFM has built a fictitious narrative about what is actually happening in his country.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Joins Mexico’s Initiative for Ceasefire in Ukraine

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosa, assured that his country adheres to the peace proposal designed by the Government of Mexico and which was presented on September 23 before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

The Government of Nicolás Maduro subscribed to the negotiating table formulated by Mexico to put an end to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict that has been active for seven months since February 24.

A day earlier, the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested to the United Nations (UN) to set up a special peace committee to accelerate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to put an end, as soon as possible, to the clashes in Eastern Europe that have brought with them a series of economic and humanitarian consequences.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

President Maduro: Integral Defense Regions must be impregnable

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, ordered this Thursday that the Integral Defense Regions (REDI) have to make a greater effort because they are eight impregnable regions of the Homeland capable of fighting dissolving forces, terrorist forces and, if were the case, to the imperialist forces.

During the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), the Head of State recalled that Venezuela has 28 Comprehensive Defense Operational Zones (ZODI) and 8 Strategic Regions, while noting that “we have a single armed force united with a vision of the Republic.”

“We are in defense of the national territory and in each combat we are perfecting the strategic method of defense of the Nation, the Bolivarian military doctrine, the tactical method of revolutionary resistance,” he asserted.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Vice President of Venezuela: The country’s economy will have double-digit growth

The Executive Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, reported this Wednesday that the country’s economy will reach a double-digit increase in the second quarter of 2022.

During the inauguration of the ExpoFeria School Plan 2022-2023, the also Minister (E) of Economy and Finance compared the Venezuelan economy with that of Latin America, which shows a growth of 2,9% and that Venezuela shows double-digit growth compared to to a blocked economy “speaks of the indestructible spirit of our people and the sound economic policies of the Executive and the availability of the country’s productive sectors.”

In this sense, the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, stated that progress must be made in the new political model of the real economy.

“Previously, everything we consumed were imported products: shoes, clothes, and many of these products came from Miami, USA,” Maduro said.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve