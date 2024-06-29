Venezuela’s Economy Grew 7% in the First Quarter of 2024

The Venezuelan executive vice president Delcy Rodríguez said on Saturday that the Venezuelan Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew up a 7% in the first 2024 quarter, achieving 12 quarters of continuous economic growth.

The also Minister of Economy, Finance and Foreign Trade highlighted that the South American country will grow even more than the fancy both CELAC (Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean) and the International Monetary Fund.

Rodríguez pointed out that the nation owns “94% of South America’s reserves of energy resources” such as oil, gas, and minerals such as iron and diamond, which places it in an energy leadership position in the region.

On the other hand, the vice-president told in the, teleSUR CEO, Patricia Villegas’ podcast that Venezuela overcame the serious difficulties caused by the blockade of the United States (US) thanks to the diversification of its economy through the recovery plan of 2018.

The Government bet on the path of diversification, through the Bolivarian economic agenda with 18 productive engines, based on the great wealth and potential of Venezuela, she said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Welcomes Colombian State-Segunda Marquetalia Peace Talks

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil issued a statement congratulating the Caracas-based peace dialogue process between the Colombian state and the Second Marquetalia guerrilla.

During this week, representatives of the negotiating parties plan to address specific topics on the dialogue agenda, define negotiation protocols, and announce measures to de-escalate the conflict. While the Colombian government delegation is headed by former judge Armando Novoa, the Second Marquetalia negotiators are headed by combatant Walter Mendoza.

Below is the statement issued today by the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry:

“Venezuelan Constitutional President Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian government and people express their satisfaction with the start of the peace dialogue between the government of the Republic of Colombia and the Segunda Marquetalia, a process which is part of the Total Peace Policy promoted by President Gustavo Petro.

Today, on June 24th, the Venezuelan people, faithful to the legacy of the Liberator Simon Bolivar and Commander Hugo Chavez, within the framework of the celebration of the 203rd anniversary of the Battle of Carabobo, a glorious feat that forged our homeland’s independence, express their unwavering support for all initiatives and actions leading to peace in Colombia”.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

The opposition parties Plans to Destabilize the Venezuelan Electrical System- President Maduro

Last Monday night, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro denounced the existence of new far-right plans to destabilize the National Electric System (SEN).

“In recent weeks they have focused on those plans intensely. I have the evidence in hand,” he said, referring to a video of a recent sabotage against the electrical system carried out in Margarita, in the state of Nueva Esparta.

“I have firsthand information about the secret conversations within fascist groups preparing an offensive against the electric system. They want an electrical war to cause an event that harms the climate of peace, tranquility, and happiness, which is characterizing the ongoing electoral process,” the Venezuelan president said during his TV program “With Maduro +”.

“Since they feel their loss, they bet on harming the country. The first thing they want to do is affect the communities where electoral preferences in favor of Chavismo exceed 80 percent,” he added.

“However, they don’t know our people’s strength, resistance, and awareness,” Maduro stressed and announced that several perpetrators of the attacks on the electrical system are already captured and are being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. He also ordered the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) to implement a 24-hour surveillance plan at all vital electricity installations.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

We Won’t Allow Coups D’état in Venezuela: President Maduro

The Venezuelan leader warned about the intentions of the U.S.-backed far-right in Latin America.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro strongly condemned the coup attempt against Bolivian President Luis Arce.

“The people are mobilized in the streets of La Paz, Cochabamba, Oruro, Potosi, and El Alto. Long live the Bolivian people! Long live Lucho Arce! Long live Evo Morales!,” Maduro said during a political meeting in the state of Lara.

“Alert! Alert! “Bolivar’s sword walks through Latin America,” the Venezuelan president chanted along with thousands of citizens, thus recalling a historical phrase that summarizes the Latin American anti-imperialist and anti-colonial sentiment.

During his speech to his compatriots, Maduro noted that what was happening in Bolivia was part of the attack that the U.S.-backed far-right forces have been carrying out against countries with governments that defend the interests of their nation.

“Who would want to carry out a coup d’état in Bolivia?… They are the same ones who would like to carry out a coup d’état in Venezuela. They are the same ones who would like to bring hatred, intolerance, and violence to Venezuela again,” he said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Denounces Attemps to Desestabilize the Elections of 28J from the Argentina Embassy

The general coordinator of the Venezuela Nuestra Campaign Command, Jorge Rodríguez, at a press conference, denounced that from the Embassy of the Argentine Republic in the country, plans are being made to destabilize the upcoming elections on July 28.

“They are preparing a structure for violence, for sabotage, they are already trying and they are committing truly criminal acts such as the Angostura Bridge, the barbarities that were committed in 2019, not enough, they need the people suffering to try to sneak into their criminal plans, because the plan they have is a group of motorized, so I make the complaint publicly and we will make it known to our international observers,” he said.

In turn, he added that from the Argentine embassy in Venezuela, “Magaly Meda and Humberto Villalobos, is a plan to bet motorized megacenters voting, they will generate disorder in their election centers and they will also try to generate vandalism and criminal acts against people who will exercise their right”.

He stressed that “this tradition of peace has been stained in recent times by the fact that extremist sectors of the Venezuelan right have permanently chanted fraud in various electoral events. The only choices they recognize are those in which they win,” he said

Source: Telesurenglish.net