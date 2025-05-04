Venezuela’s Interior Minister Condemns US-Backed Human Trafficking Ring

Far Right Tried to Extort Money From the Parents of a Venezuelan Girl Kidnapped by the U.S.

On Friday, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello once again denounced human trafficking operations carried out by Venezuelan far-right activists, who act as coyotes in collusion with U.S. immigration officials.

Cabello revealed that these human traffickers attempted to extort the parents of two-year-old Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, who remains kidnapped in the United States.

After welcoming 174 migrants who returned to Venezuela through the “Return to the Homeland” plan, the Interior Minister gave a press statement in which he said far-right politicians such as Carlos Vecchio, Juan Guaido, and Leopoldo Lopez use migrants as a commodity for profit.

Cabello stated that these opposition politicians extort migrants by threatening them that U.S. immigration authorities will be waiting for them unless they hand over large sums of money. He revealed that the extortionists in Panama demanded US$3,000 from the parents of Maikelys Espinoza Bernal, threatening that they would be detained in the U.S. if they did not hand over that amount.

When the Espinoza family arrived in the U.S., authorities separated them from their daughter. Her illegal detention was condemned by the Women’s International Democratic Federation, which demanded that the girl must be with her mother, who is currently in Venezuela. Her father is one of the 252 Venezuelan migrants deported by the U.S. to El Salvador.

Cabello added that coyotes do not care about the suffering of migrants or Venezuelan families. He claimed that the deported migrants have not committed any crimes, but U.S. authorities fabricate charges to justify the abuses committed against them.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Government of Venezuela Rejects ICJ Ruling on the Guayana Esequiba State’s Elections: On Friday, Venezuela rejected the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the requirement that the Bolivarian Nation not hold an electoral process for the selection of authorities in the Guayana Esequiba State.

This ruling was released on Thursday by the ICJ, an institution whose jurisdiction is not recognized by Venezuela. The following is the full statement from the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry:

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the statement issued on May 1, 2025 by the International Court of Justice regarding the abusive and interventionist provisional measures requested by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana against the Venezuelan electoral process for the selection of the authorities in the state of Guayana Esequiba.

Venezuela reaffirms that, faithful to its historical position, it does not and will never recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, nor will it comply with any decision issued by it to settle the territorial dispute over the Guayana Esequiba, in a process that has been rigged from the outset and manipulated by anti-Venezuelan corporate interests that have nothing to do with justice.

This territorial dispute is governed by the 1966 Geneva Agreement, a legally binding instrument that established the obligation of the parties to settle the territorial dispute through a practical and mutually acceptable arrangement.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela’s ‘Return to the Homeland’ Plan Welcomes 174 Migrants

On Friday, 174 Venezuelan migrants deported from the United States arrived at Simon Bolivar Airport in Maiquetia, La Guaira state, on a flight operated by the state-owned airline CONVIASA from Texas.

The new group of migrants was received by a Bolivarian government delegation led by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello. With this new group, the number of Venezuelans who have returned to the country has reached 3,472 since the reactivation of the plan ordered by President Nicolas Maduro to promote the socioeconomic reintegration of returnees.

This group includes eight children, 148 men, and 18 women, six of whom are mothers. Cabello also mentioned that another flight carrying 200 more migrants was expected to arrive later on Friday. This would bring the number of repatriation flights in recent days to 18.

As of May 2025, the “Return to the Homeland” plan continues to facilitate the voluntary repatriation of Venezuelan migrants facing hardships abroad. Since its inception in 2018, the program has repatriated over 920,000 citizens, providing them with assistance in reintegration, including legal aid, education, and socio-economic support.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuelan GDP Grows by 9.32% in the First Quarter of 2025

The economic landscape of Venezuela is witnessing a significant transformation, as indicated by the impressive growth of 9.32% in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first quarter of 2025.

This remarkable figure surpasses the growth rate of 9.13% observed in the same period of 2024, signaling a continuous recovery that has been underway for sixteen consecutive quarters.

The recent report from the Central Bank of Venezuela underscores this positive trend, highlighting an annual growth of 8.54% for the year 2024.

The Heroic Resistance Against Economic Blockade

At the heart of this economic resurgence lies the valiant spirit of the Venezuelan people who have shown resilience in the face of an economic blockade imposed on the nation.

Over the years, the government has adopted a series of policies aimed at revitalizing the economy, fostering participation across various sectors.

This collective effort has been pivotal in navigating through the adversities presented by international sanctions and economic challenges.

The statistics paint a picture of hope and determination. The oil sector experienced a staggering growth of 18.23%, while the mining industry also thrived with a growth of 13.46% in the same quarter.

Such figures not only illustrate the effectiveness of current economic policies but also demonstrate the ability of the Venezuelan economy to rebound despite facing external aggression.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela and Grenada Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

On Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell held a meeting to strengthen bilateral cooperation through the signing of agreements and the ratification of a roadmap for economic complementarity.

The Bolivarian president awarded Mitchell the Order of the Liberators in its First Class with Sword, as a gesture of friendship and the shared struggle for a multipolar world order.

“This visit marks the consolidation and strengthening of the deep bilateral relations between Venezuela and Grenada, which began in 1977,” said the Grenadian prime minister, who highlighted collaboration with Venezuela in areas of common interest, such as energy.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

IMF Wages Economic War Against Venezuela: VP Rodriguez

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez harshly criticized the claims made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to which the Venezuelan economy will decline by 4 percent in 2025 and 5.5 percent in 2026.

“The IMF not only wages economic war against Venezuela, but it also has a criminal policy by hijacking the resources of the Venezuelan people, even during the worst moments of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is an erratic organization that has lost its sense of purpose and lends itself to global economic aggression,” she said.

“Venezuela has experienced 16 consecutive quarters of economic growth through its own efforts, even leading countries in the region that are not subjected to barbaric unilateral coercive measures like our country,” the Bolivarian Vice President reminded, in reference to the IMF’s inaccurate predictions.

“These infamous statements clearly reveal the IMF’s bias and its pirate-like predictions against Venezuela. Its bad intentions and double standards are undeniable. Its nature has been distorted, and it has become an instrument of the decaying hegemonism of the global North,” Rodriguez added.

Source: Telesurenglish.net