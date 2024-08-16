Venezuela’s Supreme Court of Justice Begins Examination of Electoral Material

The president of the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), Caryslia Rodríguez Rodríguez, reported on Thursday that the National Electoral Council began to examine the electoral material used in the presidential elections held on July 28.

In stating that they ordered “an expert examination of all the electoral material of probative value recorded in physical and/or digital form relating to the presidential election process held on 28 July”, the judge said that the “this electoral chamber shall supervise and control the process of examining the material available to this judicial body and in the custody of the National Electoral Council”.

“This expertise is being carried out by a group of electoral experts with the highest national and international technical and scientific standards, guaranteeing the highest level of legal technical excellence which will be done directly, daily throughout the process”, said Caryslia Rodríguez Rodríguez.

The Court also stated that “during the course of the expert examination carried out by experts in the field, this electoral chamber, in accordance with articles 7, 12 and 14 of the Code of Civil Procedure, applicable to the present case by express reference to article 98 of the Organic Law of the Supreme Court of Justice, in use of its wider powers of investigation in the search for truth and justice”.

After “completion of this process of expertise in the peremptory time previously established by the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, with these objective facts, verified and certified will be issued a final judgment on this electoral litigation”, the Tribunal insisted.

https://www.telesurenglish.net

Diosdado Cabello Denounces Extreme Right’s Violent Plan for August 17 in Venezuela

The first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, denounced on Thursday that the extreme right’s opposition is devising a plan to generate new violent events in the country on Saturday, August 17.

Insisting that this plan is being organized with gangs from the parish of Petare, in the state of Miranda, the politician stated that “this is not a false positive. None of that (…) we are not interested in violence, it is interested in others, terrorists”, he reflected.

Similarly, the leader of the PSUV urged Venezuelans to be alert to the possible incidence of the extreme right. Indicating that the people of the parish mirandina is extraordinary, wonderful, Diosdado Cabello reaffirmed that there are “gangs of criminals who want to assume, as if it were a territory to generate violence”.

He also said, in relation to the violent plans involving that territory coming from “people outside: Álvaro Uribe, groups of sicarios”, referring to the former Colombian president.

Meanwhile, he noted that the opposition for the Sabbath day look for people who generate violence, and “kill other people of themselves”.

https://www.telesurenglish.net

Venezuela’s Economy Grew 8% in the First Half of 2024:

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, in meeting with a group of Venezuelan entrepreneurs, stressed this Thursday that the real economy of the country is growing and said that in the first half of 2024 increased.

At the exchange, President Nicolás Maduro assured that the projection for 2025 will be eight percent more.

«If the first half, which is a half-year sometimes slow, especially January, February, March is the slowest economic activity… We grew eight percent, what will not be the second half?», he said.

Following this line, he indicated that one of the main engines of work and growth, of the 18 defined by the Bolivarian government, is that of entrepreneurship which in the first half grew «15 percent».

In the president’s view, the key to growth is ‘work professionally, scientifically, seriously, which is what we have been doing…: To make it easier for you (the contractors) to start exporting… support, support and support».

https://www.telesurenglish.net

Extreme Right-Wing Venezuelan Contacted Criminal Gangs for Hate Crimes After 28J

Venezuela’s Attorney General, Tarek William Saab, presented evidence on the progress of investigations into violent acts following the presidential elections of 28 July.

The videos shown by the Attorney General show several detainees who claim to have links with the opposition leader Leopoldo López, from whom they received money and guidance. The terrorist Gilbert Caro is one of those mentioned in the videos revealed by William Saab.

In statements during interrogations with prosecutors, Luis Humberto Martínez confessed to having received constant money from Gilbert Caro and Leopoldo López.

Explained some of the concrete plans for the days after 28 July, which included violent actions against the National Electoral Council in its sheds in Mariche (where thousands of polling stations were guarded), as well as other Venezuelan official institutions.

https://www.telesurenglish.net

Eastern Caribbean To Express Solidarity With Venezuela’s Bolivarian Revolution

Friends of Venezuela and defenders of the Bolivarian Revolution across the Eastern Caribbean will this weekend host several solidarity activities to support the Bolivarian Republic and condemn external interference in its affairs and disrespect for its constitution, laws, and institutions.

Venezuela solidarity committees and citizens opposed to U.S. interference in Caribbean and Latin American affairs, in some cases including Venezuelan Embassies, will on Saturday August 17 participate in planned rallies and other solidarity activities.

Coming a fortnight after opposition-generated post-election violence that led to 25 deaths and attacks on schools, universities, hospitals, food distribution centres and entities related to the Venezuela government, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), the National Electoral Council (CNE) and community activists and entities supporting President Maduro, the planned Caribbean protests will also involve sharing information about hat’s really happening in Venezuela.

https://www.telesurenglish.net