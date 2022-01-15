VENUS, The Superyacht Steve Jobs Never Owned, Spotted At Canouan Marina

Venus, a 105 Million dollar superyacht owned by Laurene Powell Jobs, the wife of the late Steve Jobs, was spotted at the Canouan Marina on Saturday.

The superyacht was designed by Philippe Starck’s design company Ubik and built by Feadship for the late entrepreneur who died a year before the yacht was unveiled in 2012.

The yacht was named for the Roman goddess of love. It was impounded on 21 December 2012 at the Port of Amsterdam following a payment dispute: Starck claimed Jobs’ heirs owed him €3 million of his €9 million fees for the project. The dispute was resolved after a few days.

In an interview with the BBC , Strack said;

“The idea for the boat was straightforward,” says Starck, “it was mainly philosophical.”

Starck admits that Venus “looks strange for a boat” but says its shape comes from design ideas he shared with Jobs.

“Steve and I shared the same idea about the elegance of the minimal, the elegance of work well done”.

Rich men’s yachts are often accused of floating gin palaces, but Starck insists his design is more cerebral.

“It is not like a lot of mega yachts showing the vulgarity of money,” says Starck. “It’s a boat showing the elegance of intelligence.”

Starck says he finished the design after just one conversation in which Jobs gave him the length (around 80m) and the number of bedrooms.

But bringing the design to completion was anything but simple, Strack told the BBC.

Laurene Powell Jobs now owns Venus.

About The Canouan Marina

The Canouan Marina is a 120 berth full-service marina welcoming yachts up to 100m. A jet port alongside offers accessibility for yacht owners & charter guests.

A Port of Entry for St Vincent & The Grenadines, the marina is ideally situated just 6 miles from the breath-taking coral reefs of The Tobago Cays & 14 miles from Mustique.

Services includes;

Marina Reception.

Capitainerie.

Changing rooms and laundry.

120 berths up to 100m LOA.

Electricity (European and US Shore Power Connections) and potable water from each of our state-of-the-art service modules.

Dedicated Fuel Dock and fueling points at designated super yacht berths.

Sanitation Pump Out locations throughout Marina.

Hi speed Wi-Fi.

CCTV and security patrols.