VERIFICATION PROCESS CONTINUES FOR FAMILY SUPPORT GRANT

The verification process for the Family Support Grant continues from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 10, 2022 – facilitated by the Economic Planning Division and the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

In the North Windward and North Central Windward communities, persons affected by the April 2021 volcanic eruptions, who applied for income support between the periods of April 2021 to January 2022, are urged to report to one of the following venues between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M on Tuesday, June 7:

Colonaire Police Station, South Rivers Learning Resource Centre, Orange Hill Multipurpose Centre, Georgetown Community Centre and Owia Salt Pond Office (from 11 A.M).

Those who completed the verification process or were called last week in the North Windward and North Central Windward communities are not required to attend.

In the North Leeward communities, persons affected by last year’s volcanic eruptions, who have applied for income support between the periods of April 2021 to January 2022, are urged to report to one of the following venues between 10 A.M. and 4 P.M from Wednesday, June 8 to Thursday, June 9:

Troumaca District Office, Spring Village Community Centre, Rose Hall Community Centre and the Chateaubelair BRAGSA Office.

Please bring two forms of photographic I.D. If you only possess one, bring that along with two forms of I.D of a trusted relative or friend to act as nominee. Acceptable photographic I.D includes passport, National ID card, driver’s license and Farmers’ ID.

Contact 533-2811 with any queries or requests for more information.