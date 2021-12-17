Vermont farmer chopped in the head with cutlass

Police have arrested and charged Alrick Andrews, a 44-year-old Farmer of Vermont with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 57-year-old Farmer of the same address, by chopping him on his head and left shoulder with a cutlass. The incident occurred in Vermont on 28.11.21.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

On 16.12.21, the police arrested and charged Stephen Pope, a 55-year-old Mason of Canouan with the Offence of Possession of a Controlled Drug with the intent to supply it to another.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly had in his possession six thousand, nine hundred and seventy-six (6976) grammes of Cannabis with intent to supply it to another. The incident occurred in Canouan on the 16.12.21

Pope is expected to appear in the Serious Offence Court to answer the charge.