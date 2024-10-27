Vermont Man Charged with Stealing from Mulberry Bush Pre-School

Vermont resident charged with Burglary

On October 23, 2024, police arrested and charged Checkley Baker, a 45-year-old resident of Vermont/ Kingstown with the offence of Burglary.

Investigations revealed that the accused entered the Mulberry Bush Pre-School as a trespasser and stole a quantity of items valued at $647.67 ECC, the property of a-55-year-old Business woman of Layou.

The offence was committed between October 21, 2024 and October 23, 2024 in Kingstown Park.

Baker appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on October 24, 2024, where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was previously on bond with a separate offense, which he breached, and the conditions of that bond were activated. He was sentenced to prison for ten (10) months.

The matter in relation to the offense of Burglary was adjourned to October 31, 2024, for sentencing.