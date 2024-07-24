Vermont Man Charged With Wounding Bus Conductor in Cutlass Attack

Vermont resident charged with wounding

On July 22, 2024 police arrested and charged Sheldon Moses, a 36-year-old Labourer of Vermont with the offence of Wounding.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 42-year-old Bus Conductor also of Vermont, by striking him on his hands and chest with a cutlass.

The offence was committed on October 12, 2021 in Vermont. Moses appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday July 23, 2024 where he pleaded not guilty. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety and also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant.

He is to report to the Layou Police Station every Monday between 8:00 A.M and 8:00 P.M and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for July 25,2024.