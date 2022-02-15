Vermont man stabbed in head with bottle, student stabbed with scissors

POLICE REPORT – On 14.02.22, police arrested and charged Raquan Robinson, a 32 year old Mechanic of Campden Park with the offence of Wounding.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 49 year old Accountant of Vermont by stabbing him in his head with a bottle.

The incident occurred at Enhams at about 12:30 am on 13.02.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile

Police have arrested and charged Rackeisha Joseph, a 23 year old Self-employed of Campden Park with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wound a 20-year-old Student of Barrouallie by stabbing her to the upper left side of her back with a pair of scissors.

The incident occurred at the Leeward Bus Terminal at about 7:30 pm on 10.02.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.