Vermont woman burns 12-yro between her legs & buttocks with electric iron

On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, Police arrested and charged Josette Garraway, a 45-year-old Domestic of Vermont.

Police in a release say Garraway was charged for unlawfully and maliciously causing Grievous Bodily Harm to a 12-year-old Student of Vermont by burning her between her legs and buttocks with an electric iron and striking her on her feet with a hammer.

Garraway appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on 30.08.2023 for an arraignment.

She was not allowed to plead to the charge as it is an indictable offence.

Bail was denied and she was remanded in custody.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offences Court for a hearing on September 11, 2023.

Source : RSVGPF