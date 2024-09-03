Verne Garde appointed acting police commissioner of St Lucia

Mr. Verne Garde has been appointed by the Acting Governor General, on the advice of the Public Service Commission as the Acting Police Commissioner of the Royal Police Force effective 2nd September 2024. He succeeds Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius.

Mr. Garde was previously the Director of the Bordelaise Correctional Facility from October 2022, a position he has held on two occasions, the first being over the period February 2015 to June 2018.

Prior to taking up the position of Director of the Bordelais Correctional Facility in his first stint, he was a member of the Saint Lucia Police Force and Head of the Special Branch Unit for three years (2012-2015).

Mr. Garde brings with him several years of experience in managing people and resources in the exercise of law enforcement. He has had the responsibility at different times of heading the Anse la Raye Police Station, Canaries Police Station, Marigot Police Sation and Marchand Police Station.

Given the vexing issue of crime, it is important to note that having played an essential role in executing some of the development plans for the Central Intelligence Unit of the Saint Lucia Police Force-a vital unit in crime fighting – during his policing years, that the police under his leadership will have greater successes in the fight against crime.

In addition to his on the ground experience, Mr. Garde has benefited from many professional courses ranging from, drug enforcement, narcotics intelligence, general police intelligence, protective security, leadership and management, gang investigations and train the trainer programmes.

Mr. Garde holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice Law Enforcement and Administration.

He has been recognized by the Intelligence Fraternity of the United States for exemplary service with the award of Distinguished Service being conferred on him. The United Kingdom Customs and Excise Unit and the United States Embassy in Bridgetown both formally recognized his work with memoranda of appreciation. In addition to the international community, Mr. Garde has received many awards for his professionalism and dedication in the field of law enforcement.

The Prime Minister and Minister for National Security Hon. Philip J. Pierre expressed his thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Pelius for her service as Commissioner of Police over the past two years.