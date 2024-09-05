Layou’s Veronica John Wins Big in Harris Paints Colour Competition

Lucky Veronica Wins Paint Make Over from Harris Paints and Coreas

One lucky Layou resident was the winner of a regional colour competition from Harris Paints bagging over ECD $1300 in paints and a personal home colour consultation from an interior designer. Ms. Veronica John was thrilled to receive her prize from Debbie John, Home Improvement Manager at Coreas Building Supplies, agents for Harris Paints.

Attracting nearly 1,000 entries across the region, the competition featured the Caribbean Design Collection, a new colour collection from the Caribbean Colour Authority (CCA) sponsored by Harris Paints. This new colour collection showcases seven vibrant palettes curated by a collective of regional designers and colour professionals specially selected to reflect Caribbean tastes and trends.

This comes at a perfect time for Ms John and her family who recently completed some home renovations and she is looking forward to picking out new colours for the bedrooms, living room and exterior of her home. To help, Ms John will have the benefit of a personal colour consultation with the Caribbean Colour Authority’s own Vincentian interior designer, Ms Pamisha Wright, to help her achieve the look and advise on Harris Paints’ quality finishes.

The CCA’s Caribbean Design Collection can be discovered at Coreas Ace Hardware stores or viewed at championsofcolour.com