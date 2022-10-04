St Vincent Times understands that a vessel which purportedly left St Vincent on Tuesday en-route to the British Virgin Islands was allegedly held in St Kitts this afternoon with illegal drugs.

Allegations are that several crew members were taken into custody after the vessel was searched at Deep Water Port in Bird Rock, St. Kitts and a large quantity of (Cocaine and Marijuana) were purportedly discovered.

According to WINN, customs officials in St Kitts could not confirm or deny the information when questioned. However, the publication stated that customs officials said that the matter was being looked into, and a joint statement would be issued.

It is not clear if the crew of the vessel were Vincentians. This information will be updated.