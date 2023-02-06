Vessel with 15 Haitians onboard intercepted in Gallows Bay, Nevis

Following a notification to The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force regarding a boat going ashore at Gallows Bay in Nevis, fifteen people have been arrested.

According to reports, two individuals exited a boat and were observed strolling towards Bath Village approximately 6 p.m. on February 3.

Officers from the Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Customs and Excise Department of St Kitts and Nevis responded. The two men were apprehended and questioned in Bath Village.

The men were Dominican and Haitian nationals, it was revealed. They also arrived in a motor vessel that was anchored off the coast in the Gallows Bay region.

They used a dinghy to get to the shore.

Officers escorted the individuals to the yacht, where they discovered 13 Haitian people – 10 adults and three minors – on board.

The cops detained them all pending further inquiry.

Source : St Kitts Police