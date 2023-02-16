Vessel With Almost One Ton Of Illegal Conch Intercepted

On Tuesday, law enforcement officers from Saint Lucia and Martinique worked together to stop a ship leaving Saint Lucia with more than a ton of illegal conch on board.

Martinique media said that after stopping the boat, police arrested a person from Saint Lucia and three people from Martinique.

But reports say that several other suspects got away while the illegal cargo was being unloaded at Vauclin, which is in the southeast of Martinique.

You need a permit to take conch out of Saint Lucia.

In November of last year, Saint Lucia’s Marine Police said that during a month-long crackdown on illegal fishing practices, 5,500 pounds of conch or lambi were seized.

Source : St Lucia Times