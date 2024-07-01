The VICC continues to expand the teaching of Spanish in SVG

On September 16, the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, through the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation (IVCC) “Hugo Chávez Frías”, held a welcome and orientation class for the new group of 50 Vincentian students on the occasion of the beginning of the Spanish courses level 1 and level 7 on site; and level 2 in virtual modality.

Francisco Pérez Santana, head of the Venezuelan diplomatic mission in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed the students and explained that the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the Government of the United States on the Venezuelan people and the Venezuelan government with the aim of ending the government of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, not only affect the people of Venezuela, but also the peoples of the region; the chief of the mission emphasized the effort being made by the Bolivarian government to bring the learning of the Spanish language and Venezuelan culture free of charge to the Vincentian people: “in spite of this, the government of President Nicolas Maduro through its diplomatic missions continues to carry out with many efforts the courses completely free of charge for our brothers of the Caribbean”.

Pérez Santana highlighted how Venezuela’s extreme right-wing political parties supported by the international extreme right have tried to disregard the will of the Venezuelan people who elected Nicolás Maduro as President for the constitutional period 2025-2031 last July 28: “the radical right tried to destabilize the country with violent acts, financing young people to create a climate of violence in the country; but, thanks to President Maduro, today the Venezuelan people are at peace” he pointed out.

During the welcome and orientation class, Dr. Andreina Bermudez Di Lorenzo, Academic Coordinator of the Institute explained to the students the mission and history of the Venezuelan Institutes for Culture and Cooperation in the Caribbean and highlighted the benefits for the students of learning the Spanish language. Bermúdez pointed out that the students will have the opportunity to learn about Venezuelan culture through the different educational workshops offered at the IVCC: “we have a workshop on the cuatro, which is a Venezuelan musical instrument; we also plan to open a new Venezuelan cooking workshop to teach them how to make some typical Venezuelan dishes”.

The teacher of Spanish of level 1, Harriette Da Silva, who has a great deal of experience as a foreign language teacher, in her welcoming remarks, told the new students that she was a student of the Spanish courses when the VICC first opened its doors and then started as a teacher at the institute: “the important thing is to learn and experience the culture for yourself. Welcome back; as Professor Andreina said, ask questions, because what you need to do is practice, practice and practice… cultural differences are diminished when you learn a new language,” said Da Silva.

The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela continues to work to strengthen relations of friendship and solidarity with the peoples of the Caribbean, which reflects the principles that sustain the Bolivarian diplomacy of peace in the region.