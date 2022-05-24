VIDEO: AbiYah Yisrael Shares New Reggae Single

The brand new single from recording artist AbiYah Yisrael is now available on YouTube. Produced by Hilroy “ObadYah” Alfred “Narrow Way” is a conscious reggae tune that laments the broad path of distractions and destruction the world is on today.

The song was written recently being inspired by the turn of global events. AbiYah said she felt led to pen the words after seeing so many atrocious things happening in the world within our minds and without, our collective actions.

Listeners of AbiYah Yisrael will know that she likes to create songs that are based on the Truth, history and reality; and Narrow Way is no different.

The track was recorded, mixed and mastered at ChaYah Studios. The recording is available for pre-order and will be on all streaming platforms on May 27 2022.