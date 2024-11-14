Viewers Flee MSNBC, Flock To Fox News In Wake Of Election

President-elect Donald Trump‘s defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election was certainly good news for Fox News. The network finished Election Week as the No. 1 television outlet during primetime in total viewers, even surpassing the broadcast networks. Overall, FNC enjoyed its best week since 2020.

Fox News dominated Election Night coverage and was the most-watched network during the vice president’s concession speech, with over 7 million total viewers tuning in.

All three cable networks performed better than the previous week in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 audience, with triple digit gains in that advertiser-coveted demo during primetime. But MSNBC and CNN suffered significant viewer erosion as the week continued, whereas Fox News continued its winning ways.

NETWORKS:

Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of November 4 saw Fox News averaging 4.313 million total viewers and 872,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was up by +57% in the former category and +149% in the latter relative to the week prior.

Across total day, FNC averaged 2.616 million total viewers and 472,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +54% and +109%, respectively.

Among all basic cable networks, Fox News remained at No. 1 in total primetime viewers and No. 2 in the primetime demo behind ESPN. In total day, it finished first with total viewers and the demo.

MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged 1.578 million total viewers and 356,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +11% and +120%, respectively.

During total day, MSNBC averaged 967,000 total viewers and 170,000 A25-54 viewers. That translates to a flat result in the former category, and a +56% gain in the latter. MSNBC was the only network not to see an increase in total viewers during total day.

Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished in third place in total primetime viewers and jumped up one spot from fifth to fourth place in the demo. During total day, it was the No. 2 network in total viewers and remained at No. 4 in the demo.

CNN averaged 1.223 million total primetime viewers and 434,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +53% and +140%, respectively.

Across total day, the network saw 720,000 total viewers and 215,000 A25-54 viewers in the demo for gains of +30% and +95%, respectively. Notable: CNN finished ahead of MSNBC with A25-54 viewers in both primetime and total day.

On the basic cable charts, CNN placed fourth with primetime total viewers and finished third in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was No. 4 with total viewers behind third place ESPN and No. 3 in the demo.

Looking at these networks’ performance compared to the same period in 2023 (the week of Nov. 6):