Viewers Flee MSNBC, Flock To Fox News In Wake Of Election

President-elect Donald Trump‘s defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election was certainly good news for Fox News. The network finished Election Week as the No. 1 television outlet during primetime in total viewers, even surpassing the broadcast networks. Overall, FNC enjoyed its best week since 2020.
Fox News dominated Election Night coverage and was the most-watched network during the vice president’s concession speech, with over 7 million total viewers tuning in.
NETWORKS:
Nielsen live plus same-day data for the week of November 4 saw Fox News averaging 4.313 million total viewers and 872,000 A25-54 viewers during primetime. The network was up by +57% in the former category and +149% in the latter relative to the week prior.
Among all basic cable networks, Fox News remained at No. 1 in total primetime viewers and No. 2 in the primetime demo behind ESPN. In total day, it finished first with total viewers and the demo.
MSNBC’s primetime lineup averaged 1.578 million total viewers and 356,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +11% and +120%, respectively.
Among all basic cable networks, MSNBC finished in third place in total primetime viewers and jumped up one spot from fifth to fourth place in the demo. During total day, it was the No. 2 network in total viewers and remained at No. 4 in the demo.
CNN averaged 1.223 million total primetime viewers and 434,000 A25-54 viewers for week-to-week gains of +53% and +140%, respectively.
On the basic cable charts, CNN placed fourth with primetime total viewers and finished third in the primetime demo. In total day, the network was No. 4 with total viewers behind third place ESPN and No. 3 in the demo.
Looking at these networks’ performance compared to the same period in 2023 (the week of Nov. 6):
- During primetime, Fox News was up by +130% in total viewers and +279% in the A25-54 demo. During total day, the network saw gains of +107% in total viewers and +203% in the demo.
- MSNBC was up +17% in total viewers and +152% in the demo. During total day, the network was up +7% in total viewers and +77% in the demo.
- In primetime, CNN rose by +79% in total viewers and +157% in the demo. During total day, CNN was up by +35% in total viewers and +105% in the demo.