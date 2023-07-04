Vigilance & Fear Grip St. Vincent as Murders, Stabbings Rock the Island

Three murders and a near-fatal stabbing have occurred on the southern Caribbean island of St. Vincent (SVG) in the past three days, prompting heightened police vigilance.

The tragic episodes that resulted in deaths and hospitalizations started late Friday night (June 30) and early Saturday morning (July 1) with the near-fatal stabbing of Cuban doctor Alfredo Batista.

According to accounts, Alfredo Batista, 53, was on his way home to McKies Hill after attending the Calypso semifinals at Victoria Park when he was attacked near His Majesty’s Prison on White Chapel Road, Kingstown, by three (3) unknown individuals.

Bastista had a major stomach wound that exposed his intestines, necessitating emergency surgery. Batista is now being treated in the Milton Cato Memorial’s Intensive Care Unit.

According to reports, three persons are assisting the police with their investigation.

On Saturday, July 1, Osborne Haywood was killed in the community of Greiggs after being shot . Haywood’s death kicked off a killing spree that would last until Monday night.

Haywood died last Saturday about 10.05 p.m., according to a police report.

According to preliminary information, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on the night in question, authorities at the Biabou authorities Station received a phone call from a caller reporting that bullets were being fired near the Greiggs Hardcourt and an unknown individual was on the ground. Haywood was eventually found to be that mystery person.

Police reports say Haywood was injured on the left side of his face.

Monday Night Bloodbath

On Monday night, as Vincentians braced for the passage of a tropical wave, the forecast sadly altered to a brief crime wave.

The killings began Monday evening in Kingstown, near Peace Memorial Hall. Following a stabbing, 24-year-old Darius Williams became the island’s 25th homicide victim.

Williams was working as a Conductor on an omnibus that stopped at the Peace Memorial Hall Bus Stop around 5:50 p.m. when he was attacked and stabbed with a knife, according to early investigations.

Williams was transported to a hospital in Kingstown, but he died as a result of his injuries.

According to reports, he was stabbed by someone with a history of mental instability. According to sources, the alleged murder weapon was left at the scene of the crime.

Not long after Williams’ murder two shootings occurred in the Northeastern town of Georgetown.

The first incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m., when a man was wounded by gunfire and is currently in the hospital; however, before medical attention could be administered to the victim, a second shooting occurred, resulting in death.

Michael Miller, a Stubbs resident, was shot and killed shortly after 9 p.m. in the Georgetown neighborhood of Langley Park.

Miller was shot multiple times about the body. His death pushed the island’s homicide total to 26.

Police have now opened investigations into all three murders; no arrests have been made as of the time of publication.

Carnival celebrations are taking place on the island under the theme Vincy Mas.