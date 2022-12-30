Viking cruise liner stuck off Australia due to fungus outbreak

Due to a fungus outbreak on the ship, tourists who were expected to enjoy a holiday cruise instead found themselves stuck off the coast of Australia.

The Viking Orion, a luxurious 14-deck, 980-passenger cruise ship constructed in 2018, has been barred from several ports and has remained at sea for five days as a result of a fungus outbreak in the ship’s hull, according to the Daily Express.

The ship was meant to sail from Sydney to Auckland, then on to Wellington, the capital of New Zealand, but it was prevented from doing so. Instead, it sailed from Christchurch, New Zealand.

The ship then sailed to Hobart, which is on the island of Tasmania, but it was also denied entry there.

The passengers have been advised that instead of stopping in Adelaide, which is located on Australia’s southern coast, the ship will anchor 17 miles offshore.

Divers will be dispatched to clean the ship’s hull once it has been anchored in the hopes that it can subsequently dock in Melbourne.

Passenger John Davidson told 10 News First, “We have been informed we would be paid. “Right now, it’s 50%, but we believe that offer will get better moving forward.”

