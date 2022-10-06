Villa beach facilities nearing completion

The Villa beach facilities are nearing completion as stakeholders prepare for the upcoming cruise season.
The facility includes washrooms, changing rooms, showers, reception rooms and provisions to accommodate vendors.
On Wednesday, the Minister of Tourism, Hon. Carlos James, Permanent Secretary of Tourism, Dr Resa Noel-McBarnett, and other Ministry Officials visited the Villa Beach Facility to inspect the work.
This project is funded by ROC Taiwan.
