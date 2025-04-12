Vincentian wanted for murder nabbed in Carriacou, Grenada

Ormond Mofford, a 30-year-old man from St Vincent & The Grenadines, was discovered as a wanted man for murder in his homeland. He was employed with a block making plant on the sister isle of Carriacou for two months before being discovered as a wanted man for murder in his homeland.

Mofford appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Francine Foster in St George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to entering the State illegally. A legal source said that the Vincentian decided against contesting the charge of illegal entry brought against him and agreed to abide by the court’s ruling that he should be removed from the island forthwith.

Mofford was captured between 4:20 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. at L’Esterre. Police insiders had no knowledge of information circulating that the wanted Vincentian had relatives in Carriacou and was actually gainfully employed there. He was escorted under heavily armed police officers including members of the Rapid Response Unit (RRU) from Central Police Station on the Carenage to the court house.

A source pointed out that an Immigration Officer was critical for the case against Mofford to proceed, as the charge of illegal entry into the State is normally laid by an Immigration Officer. However, one did not show up in court until almost two hours later.