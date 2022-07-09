Vincentian activist and veteran US soldier Richard ‘Ras Oba’ Jacobs dies

Seventy-two-year-old Richard ‘Ras Oba’ Jacobs died earlier today, as he lost the final struggle with life.

According to CIBS, Jacobs was involved in an incident at his home which left him hospitalized at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for weeks. Prior to the incident, Jacobs appeared in fairly good shape.

The news outlet reported that Jacobs served in the US military decades ago. On his return to St Vincent, he was engaged in another battle, struggling for human rights and justice.

The late veteran soldier and social activist has been at the fore of many demonstrations, be they marijuana, political or religious.

In January this year, Jacobs was taken into custody while he was among a group of protesters across from the parliament building in Kingstown.