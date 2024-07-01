Tyler Kobe Nichols Way was co-named in Brooklyn by community members, officials, and families on August 24.

Nichols, 21, was fatally killed on December 23, 2020, by knife-wielding members of the Crisps gang. His aunt, Carlene Chambers, described the attack as involving gang slang and a stab in the back. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at Methodist Hospital.

The ceremony was presided over by City Council Member Rita Joseph and Tyron Stearns, community coordinator for the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, known as The GodSquad. St. Vincent and the Grenadines Consul General to the United States Rondy “Luta” McIntosh was also present.

Ashley Duverneau, Nichols’s girlfriend, said they met 10 years ago and made many memories together.

Sherma Chambers, Nichols’s mother, expressed her commitment to the community and the memory of Tyler.