Vincentian among 9 arrested in St Lucia for drug possession,contraband 

Five Saint Lucians & Four Non-Nationals Held For Drug Possession

In the past few days, nine individuals were arrested in St. Lucia for possession of drugs and other contraband, including one Vincentian.

The marine police of Saint Lucia arrested five Saint Lucians and four foreigners.

There were boat owners and captains from Martinique, Dominica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines among the non-citizens.

Officers arrested them and the locals for marijuana possession and conch possession without a permit.

In one instance, the Marine Police seized a local vessel for evading customs duties and committing other violations as part of a crackdown on illegal activities at sea.

There are currently no additional details.

Source : St Lucia Police