Vincentian arrested in 450-kilo cocaine bust worth $45 million XCD 

Vincentian arrested in multimillion-dollar drug

A Vincentian is among three men arrested in a multimillion-dollar drug bust on the high seas last Friday, in a joint operation carried out by Grenadian and Martinique law enforcement officers.

According to information, the officers, who were acting under special intelligence, intercepted the Grenadian-registered fishing vessel Minerva.

Sources said a search carried out on the vessel by officers from Martinique and members of the Grenadian Drug Squad unearthed some 450 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of $45 million Eastern Caribbean dollars.

Sources said all men were now in custody in Martinique, where further investigations into the matter are expected to be conducted.

The others include a resident of Venezuela, and a Grenadian national.