Vincentian arrested in Grenada for importing ganja worth over $500K

St Vincent and the Grenadines national, Jeffery Stapleton, 37, was arrested in Grenada on Saturday, May 7th.

Grenada police say officers with the Drug Squad Unit seized 262 pounds of cannabis with a street value of $594,216.00 in Soubise, St. Andrew.

According to Grenada police, Jeffery Stapleton was subsequently arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug and Entering the State without a Permit. He was found hiding in the vicinity where the drugs were confiscated.

On Tuesday, the 10th of May 2022, Stapleton appeared at the Grenville Magistrates Court and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison pending his reappearance on Friday, the 20th of May 2022.