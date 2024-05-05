Female Vincentian powerhouse Shanda Lanique Carr added another trophy to her list of bodybuilding accolades in the just-concluded IFBB European Championships held in Spain.

On Sunday, May 4th, she added a strong 4th place and Top-6 finish.

Each year, the IFBB organizes more than 4,000 competitions worldwide, in which athletes from very young ages in fitness categories to our master bodybuilding champions represent the maximum expectation of human physical and muscular development.

Carr’s Instagram handle is #fitbossladyuk2.0, the perfect title that sums up the strong, driven athlete that is Shanda Lanique Carr.

She trains intensely several days a week, especially when she is in competition mode. She takes the sport of female bodybuilding very seriously.

Though many still find it difficult to believe due to her outward athleticism, the Cane Hall/Belair native is the mother of two girls.

Carr placed in the top 12 at the world championships in November 2023 and won numerous bodybuilding titles for the UK.

She will also compete in the Roger Boyce International Classics in Barbados next Sunday.