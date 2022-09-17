Vincentian-born journalist Kenton Kirby has died

Kenton Kirby, a Vincentian-born journalist, supreme wordsmith, and longtime Editor of Caribbean Life News, has passed away.

Kirby died on Tuesday, September 6 at a Brooklyn nursing rehabilitation centre. He was 76 years old.

Kirby is reportedly from the Central Leeward town of Barrouallie, according to Caribbean Life.

“As a police officer in the local constabulary, he excelled in playing the trumpet in the police band and other prominent musical bands in St. Vincent. He became a reporter for the local Vincentian newspaper after leaving the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Additionally, he corresponded for Caribbean News Agency (CANA), renamed Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), United Press International (UPI), Radio Barbados, and Radio Antilles, a defunct radio station based in Montserrat that was the most powerful in the Eastern Caribbean”, Caribbean Life stated.

Journalist Anne-Rhea Smith in her tribute via Facebook said;

“To know Kenton was to know humility, kindness and intelligence. He had a way of calming me when upset and motivating me when at a loss for words. He was a mentor to many of us in the media field, paving the way and standing in the gap for others to pass through”.

“My friend your words of wisdom still linger, your heart of gold still remembered, gone are the old days when you, a much younger me, Donovan Gopie, Vinnette Pryce, Michael Babwar , Nelson King, Michael Roberts Tangerine Clarke and all the others would be discussing (or cussin) and trading story content for events, culture and commentary for Caribbean Life news”.

“I learnt from all of you. Digital came along and the camaraderie slowly fizzled into email correspondence. But the one thing that never failed, was Kenton’s support of his colleagues. I’m gonna miss you much big brother, I thank you”.

Kamla Millwood, Kirby’s daughter told Caribbean Life that her dad was “suffering for a long time” after sustaining an injury during a “headstand” about 10 years ago.