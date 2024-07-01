local artist receives knighthood

Calvert Jones, a local artist and entrepreneur, has received the distinguished honour of knighthood within the esteemed and historic order of the Knights of Malta (KMFAP).

The ceremony bestowing knighthood upon Jones occurred in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

This knighthood is founded upon principles such as robust leadership, humanitarian endeavours, and a commitment to charitable activities and the empowerment of youth.

The Order of Malta, also known as the Knights of Malta, represents a Catholic lay religious order with a historical foundation rooted in military, chivalric, and noble traditions. Despite lacking territorial claims, the order is frequently regarded as a sovereign entity within the framework of international law.

Jones, hailing from Cedars, Biabou, and an alumnus of the St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS), is recognized for his distinctive “Tropical Realism” paintings.