    Calvert Jones Receives Prestigious Knighthood in Valletta, Malta

    Ernesto Cooke

    Calvert Jones, a local artist and entrepreneur, has received the distinguished honour of knighthood within the esteemed and historic order of the Knights of Malta (KMFAP).

    The ceremony bestowing knighthood upon Jones occurred in Valletta, Malta, on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

    This knighthood is founded upon principles such as robust leadership, humanitarian endeavours, and a commitment to charitable activities and the empowerment of youth.

    The Order of Malta, also known as the Knights of Malta, represents a Catholic lay religious order with a historical foundation rooted in military, chivalric, and noble traditions. Despite lacking territorial claims, the order is frequently regarded as a sovereign entity within the framework of international law.

    Jones, hailing from Cedars, Biabou, and an alumnus of the St. Vincent Grammar School (SVGS), is recognized for his distinctive “Tropical Realism” paintings.

    Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.