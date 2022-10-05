Couple accused of killing & spending over £14,000 of Susan Hawkey’s money

Two Vincentian nationals Chelsea Grant and Xyaire Howard appeared in court on Wednesday accused of tying up and killing an elderly woman in north-west London and then spending £14,000 of her money.

The BBC reported that Ms Grant, who is pregnant, and Mr Howard, are also charged with two counts of fraud. They are accused of making 143 transactions on Ms Hawkey’s bank card in the days after her death, amounting to more than £14,000, the court heard.

Susan Hawkey, 71, was found dead at her home in Neasden on 26 September after a neighbour became concerned.

Police forced their way into her home on Aylesbury Street and found her badly decomposed body tied up under a duvet.

The pair are due to enter a plea at a further hearing in December.

On Sunday the couple, of Press Road, Neasden, were charged with murder, which prosecutors believe was committed between September 2 and 7.

The Old Bailey was told on Wednesday, how Ms Hawkey’s hands had been bound behind her back with fabric and parcel tape and she may also have been gagged.

Prosecutor Ben Holt said the case allegedly involved “the assault of a vulnerable victim that culminated in the victim being tied up in her own home.”

A provisional trial date has been set for 4 September next year. Both defendants were remanded into custody.