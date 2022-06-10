Vincentian fisherman Calvin Patterson facing drug charges in Grenada

Grenada: Vincentian fisherman among 3 on drug charges

A Vincentian national and two Grenadians were charged with trafficking in a controlled drug after they were allegedly found with two bags of Cannabis containing over $170,000.

Calvin Patterson, 45, a fisherman from Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Jerry Thomas, 43, a painter, and Raymond Lewis, 51, a driver, all of Grand Roy, St John, are accused.

Police officers attached to the Drug Squad Unit intercepted a green Toyota RAV4 on Wednesday along the Springs Public Road and conducted a search of the vehicle, which revealed two nylon bags containing cannabis, according to the Royal Grenada Police Force.

Cannabis weighed 76 pounds and is estimated to be worth $172,368.

Consequently, the three men were arrested and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Drug.

Calvin Patterson was additionally charged with entering the state without the consent of an immigration officer.

Today, all three men appeared before St George’s Magistrate’s Court.

Bail was set at $30,000 with one surety for Lewis and Thomas. Their bail condition requires them to report to the Grand Roy Police Station every Wednesday. Her Majesty’s Prisons took custody of Patterson.

A date of June 20 was set for the hearing.