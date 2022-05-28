Vincentian Gerard Porter graduates with first-class honours from Harvard

Vincentian Student, Gerard Porter, graduated from Harvard University with first-class honours in Chemistry. Gerard Porter is the son of Pastor Gilbert Porter and Educator Samantha Porter.

As reported by the Ministry of Education, Porter was among the top CXC-CSEC performers with 12-grade one passes in 2016.

With grade one passes in Pure Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Communications Studies, and Caribbean Studies, he was the most outstanding national scholar in 2018.

Porter is the recipient of the Sophie Freund Prize, which is awarded annually to Harvard’s most outstanding seniors.

He is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa, America’s most prestigious academic honour society.

Harvard University is the oldest institution of higher learning in the United States and among the most prestigious in the world.