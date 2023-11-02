Vincentian govt ministers hold fruitful meetings in Taiwan

Minister of Tourism Carlos James and Minister of Urban Development Benarva Browne have held fruitful discussions in Taiwan

They are in Taiwan on an official visit as part of a delegation of four Latin American and Caribbean ‘Formosa Club’ countries.

The delegation is attending several engagements with government officials while in the Southeast Asian country.

The delegation was received by President of the Legislative Yaun, Yu Shyi-kun, and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Remus Li-Kuo Chen, as stated in the press release.

As part of the official visit, the delegation met with the Secretary-General of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Tawian ICDF), Dr. Charles Li, where discussions were held on several cooperative projects promoted by the Tawian ICDF in the areas of environmental sustainability, agriculture, public health, information and communication technology, and small and medium-sized enterprises, the press release stated.

According to Minister James, the meetings were fruitful and engaging, as discussions were held on several existing and new areas of cooperation relative to developmental projects in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean region.

Over 818 students from the English-speaking Caribbean region have participated in the ICDF international training, and over 754 students have received scholarships to attend universities and research institutes in Taiwan, the press release stated.

The TaiwanICDF is dedicated to boosting socio-economic development, enhancing human resources, and promoting economic relations in a range of developing partner countries. The ICDF projects are designed to address the strategic development goals of partner countries, employing the right combination of capital and technical cooperation, according to the press release.