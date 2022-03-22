Vincentian writer releases new book ‘Flippity Floppity wing’

Hayden K. Billingy is an inspirational and children’s author from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, whose Christian beliefs have helped him overcome various life struggles that he now uses to inspire others. He is also a Sustainability Consultant, an award-winning songwriter, and an International Recording artist who truly takes art to heart.

Billingy’s new children’s book is currently available on Amazon. The author says, “The book was written in a difficult time in my personal life. I needed to remind myself that problems are just challenges and not obstacles, and can be overcome. In the same token, I wanted to remind children that a difficult situation doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the world. You can seek guidance and help from others. You can find the inner strength to persevere. You can adjust, you can adapt and you can overcome”.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Billingy stated: “The book is about a butterfly that has all but lost one of her wings. Since she couldn’t fly she lost her self-worth and defined her life based on her broken wing. As she sought help and wisdom from a few of her friends, she found inner strength and realized that there is life after hurt and brokenness. That if she accepts herself and loves herself, she can be as happy without her wing as she did with both of them. In her journey, she realized that self-acceptance and true happiness is within and not without.”

When questioned why should a reader purchase the book, Billingy explained: “This book takes the reader on a journey of hope against all odds, to never give up, despite the difficulties life presents. It teaches us that challenges only provide opportunities for growth and maturity, to find inner strength and resilience in hopeless situations. It reminds us that life may bring sorrows, heartaches, disappointments, and setbacks. However, if we look at it through the eyes of opportunity and not adversity, it can work out for our good. We all can use a little reassurance that it is possible to adapt to new circumstances and live a happy life”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hayden Billingy is a Vincentian Environmentalist, International Recording Artist, Producer, Author, Actor, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur. He holds a BSc. in Forest Engineering and MSc. in Natural Resource and Environmental Management with a specialization in Applied Meteorology. This is his first children’s title.