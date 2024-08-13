Antigua police need help to locate family of injured SVG national

Vincentian injured in car accident Antigua, in ICU

Michael ‘Nimo’ Scott, a St. Vincent national, is in critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre in Antigua following a horrific automobile accident last Sunday.

Given the gravity of the situation, the police are pleading with anyone who may have information about his family or loved ones in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to come forward immediately.

“It is critical to involve his family in major choices about his care, and time is of the importance. If you have any information that could assist him find his family, please call the SLBMC as soon as possible”.