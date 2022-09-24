Machete-wielding Vincentian allegedly injures wife, stepchildren in BVI

A St Vincent and the Grenadines national living in Diamond Estate, BVI, has been charged with wounding after allegedly attacking his wife and stepdaughter with a machete and mowing down his stepson with a vehicle.

In addition to the crimes committed earlier this week, the man is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

The accused man allegedly used a machete to inflict wounds on his stepdaughter’s face and hit his wife all over.

According to reports, the stepdaughter is being treated at the Dr Orlando Smith Hospital.

In addition, the publication reported that the stepson was riding his motorcycle home when the accused man used a car to knock him off the bike. Minor injuries were sustained by him (the stepson).

The matter is reportedly being investigated by the police.