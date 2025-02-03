Jacqueline James-Lyttle Among Top 20 Rising Women in 2025

New York Weekly Recognizes Dr. Jacqueline P. J Lyttle as Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025

Dr. Jacqueline Patricia James-Lyttle, an innovative entrepreneur, academic, and philanthropist, has been honoured as one of the Top 20 Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025 by the esteemed New York Weekly Magazine. This recognition emphasises her remarkable accomplishments in academics, athletics, entrepreneurship, and global leadership, along with her steadfast dedication to making a meaningful difference.

A Heritage of Distinction

Dr. James-Lyttle hails from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She faced numerous obstacles along her journey. She made history as the first Black woman to earn a degree in engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Jacqueline obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. Furthermore, she distinguished herself as a two-time All-American scholar-athlete.

She obtained a Master of Science in Civil and Architectural Engineering. She additionally obtained a Ph.D. in the same discipline. Both degrees were earned at the University of Miami. She conducted significant research in energy efficiency and sustainability.

Dr. James-Lyttle has established herself as a prominent educator and mentor, advocating for diversity and fostering innovation in sustainable engineering. She established IMARA Engineering Consulting, which she transformed into GFD Group Miami, a leading firm focused on architecture, engineering, and construction management. Her unwavering determination and foresight have established her as a prominent figure on the global stage in these sectors.

An Innovator and Philanthropist with Diverse Expertise

In addition to her engineering achievements, Dr. James-Lyttle has broadened her impact through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Alongside her husband, music star Kevin Lyttle, she established a music company and introduced VONZUU. This platform transforms the way individuals experience travel in the Caribbean.

She also heads Global 27 Inc., a company dedicated to sustainable luxury development. Furthermore, she operates KidsVille, a childcare centre that offers contemporary educational solutions.

The philanthropic efforts of Dr. James-Lyttle are also commendable. She was a co-founder of Esther’s Promise. This program supports women who are at risk. She played a key role in establishing the Janice Lyttle Foundation.

This organisation offers assistance during disasters and works to combat heart disease. Her steadfast devotion to empowering others showcases her profound commitment to social transformation.

Inspiring Tomorrow’s Leaders

“Being recognised in New York Weekly’s list of top women entrepreneurs is both an honour and a responsibility,” stated Dr. James-Lyttle. “My journey reflects the strength of determination, clarity of purpose, and the importance of community, and I’m dedicated to motivating others to overcome obstacles and chase their aspirations.”

Dr. James-Lyttle’s contributions extend far beyond her professional achievements. She mentors emerging leaders, promotes sustainable advancements, and supports her native St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Her efforts in disaster recovery, education, and women’s empowerment have established her as a significant global influence for positive change.