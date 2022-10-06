Vincentian national MacGyver Allick killed in Martinique

Reports out of the French island of Martinique are that Clare Valley resident MacGyver Allick was shot and killed last week.

According to a report from La 1ere, the lifeless body of the Vincentian national was discovered in a vehicle in the Anse-Cafard district between Diamant and Anses-d’Arlet on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in the early evening (between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.) according to witnesses.

Allick was found in a car, in a parking lot, with a head wound.

His death is the 23rd homicide recorded by the police since the beginning of the year on the French island.

An investigation has been opened by the Fort-de-France prosecutor’s office in order to dissect the circumstances of this crime and try to find the perpetrator(s).

Allick is said to be 31 years old.