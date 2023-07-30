Detal Musiq, JJW Productions release second album ‘The Goat’

DetalMusiq and JJW Productions are two (2) of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ newest dancehall artistes and music producers. On July 28th, 2023, they released their second album as a group.

The album’s title is “The Goat.” The album will have six tracks with a mix of love, chopping, and other forms of noises, as well as films and an audio visualizer.

The album was created to exhibit Detal’s versatility as well as to demonstrate to the world why he is the Greatest Of All Time.

The project took about two months to develop and finish.

‘We worked as hard as we could on this project so that my supporters could love it as much as we do,’ Detal said.