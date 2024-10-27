Oalex Anderson Breaks North Carolina FC’s all-time scoring record

Oalex Anderson’s record-breaking goal clinches playoff berth for NCFC

Vincentian Oalex Anderson created history on Saturday night in Las Vegas by officially breaking North Carolina FC’s all-time scoring record.

North Carolina FC secured a spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs by defeating Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 on Judgement Day Saturday night, with an attendance of 6,083 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The pivotal goal was scored by Oalex Anderson, who established a new club record for goals in all competitions with his 36th in an NCFC jersey. The historic goal occurred just prior to halftime, breaking a 1-1 tie and ultimately determining the winner.

NCFC’s victory ensured their position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leading to an upcoming match against top-seeded Louisville City FC in the opening round. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.