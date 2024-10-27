Ad image
Oalex Anderson Breaks North Carolina FC’s all-time scoring record

Ernesto Cooke

Vincentian Oalex Anderson created history on Saturday night in Las Vegas by officially breaking North Carolina FC’s all-time scoring record.

North Carolina FC secured a spot in the 2024 USL Championship playoffs by defeating Las Vegas Lights FC 2-1 on Judgement Day Saturday night, with an attendance of 6,083 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The pivotal goal was scored by Oalex Anderson, who established a new club record for goals in all competitions with his 36th in an NCFC jersey. The historic goal occurred just prior to halftime, breaking a 1-1 tie and ultimately determining the winner.

NCFC’s victory ensured their position as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leading to an upcoming match against top-seeded Louisville City FC in the opening round. The game is scheduled for Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

By Ernesto Cooke
Ernesto is a senior journalist with the St. Vincent Times. Having worked in the media for 16 years, he focuses on local and international issues. He has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere eruptions of 2021.

