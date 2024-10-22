Vincentian Pastor Dr. George Frederick Passes Away

Vincentian Dr. George Frederick has died. Sources inform the St. Vincent Times that Frederick, a Pentecostal pastor and Reverend, passed away today.

In a tribute to Frederick, Miché Paul stated:

“This is indeed very sad news. This man of God was not just a pastor but a father to me. His unique blend of skills, intellect, and philosophy made him a unique figure and created a legacy that, while inspiring many, remains untouched and unrivaled. I will always remember his ability to captivate an audience with his charisma and undeniable talent.”.

Dr. Frederick’s influence is ubiquitous. His teachings and philosophy have touched countless lives. Many churches today have benefitted from the leaders he trained. He was a transformative leader who was not afraid to send his best to help others. His influence transcends time and will cement his place as an irreplaceable icon in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Rest in peace, my pastor!”!

Frederick was a former executive at British American Insurance Company Ltd.