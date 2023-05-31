Rev. Kelron Harry responds to defamatory WhatsApp & Instagram posts

Rev Kelron Harry’s statement in response to slanderous Whatsapp and Instagram publication

I, Rev. Kelron Harry, Pastor of the ArnosVale Church of the Nazarene, am hereby writing to bring clarity to a very disturbing newspaper article and the consequences of such publication. I am currently overseas with my brother, who is receiving treatment after suffering from a brain tumor and two strokes.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, I received a call from a friend who was very upset. This friend shared with me a WhatsApp where someone took an article published by the News newspaper on Thursday, May 25th, 2023, on Page 9 and photoshopped and attached my picture to the article, then started circulating it via Whatsapp.

I am stating unequivocally that I have no association with that article. The pastor being spoken of in that article is not me, Rev. Kelron Harry.

I trust that the law will deal with the pastor who is being accused in the article, but someone, in an attempt to implicate me and assassinate my character, has photoshopped and attached my photograph to the article and sent it to their contacts.

Please note that I have spoken to the cybercrime unit and my lawyer because I am taking this situation very seriously.

I urge you not to participate in this wicked and malicious act by continuing to peddle it. Please continue to pray for my brother that he will recover totally, and please pray for my family.

This wicked act has been very troubling for my family. The enemy has been trying by all means to bring destruction, but God is our refuge and strength!