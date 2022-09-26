Vincentian poet Zenna Lewis launches book tackling women’s issues

Award-winning Vincentian poet Zenna Lewis launches her first book of poetry titled, “Black Girl Soliloquy; An Anthology of poems by her, for her, about her”.

The Department of Culture in a press release said the book is the first of a 3 part series based on women empowerment and issues affecting women.

Lewis states that her book is an empowering collection of poetry that depicts an intimate journey of finding one’s voice.

The book was inspired by Lewis’s journey as a young black woman and highlights the many issues women face, such as sexual harassment, domestic violence, depression, anxiety, inequality and self-esteem issues.

The themes within the book include empowerment, inequality, self-love, self-reflection, colourism, and sexism.

It is Lewis’s hope that her book will change lives and shed light