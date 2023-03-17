Vincentian police will assist St Lucia in its fight against gang violence

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves stated that six Vincentian police officers will go to Saint Lucia to assist the nation in its fight against gang violence.

Gonsalves stated that the Government of Saint Lucia has sought security support from the Regional Security System (RSS), of which St Vincent and the Grenadines is a member.

The prime minister stated that these officers will be cycled (sent for a certain amount of time) and that another six will be dispatched via the RSS.

The Vincentian policemen will report to the Commissioner of Police of Saint Lucia.

Gonsalves remarked that there is a significant increase in Saint Lucia, and that Saint Lucia, in his opinion, need support.

RSS personnel are slated to arrive in Saint Lucia this week.